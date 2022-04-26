Town centre toilets demolished ahead of upgrade

The public loos on Queen’s Road car park in Fakenham were demolished on April 25 - Credit: NNDC

New toilet provisions have taken a huge step forward as an old block was bulldozed.

The public loos on Queen’s Road car park in Fakenham were demolished on April 25 ahead of the new state of the art facilities replacing them later this year, thanks to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

The demolition is the next step in the council’s project, representing a £568,000 investment by NNDC to bring new toilets to Wells and Fakenham.

An architect's impression of the new toilet block in Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC

Last month, Stearman’s Yard car park toilets in Wells were knocked down as they too are being replaced with a new block.

The council say that these new toilets are both water and energy-efficient, with male and female facilities, a gender-neutral room, family room and accessible facilities, with changing areas inside.

An NNDC spokesman said the authority regards the provision of good quality public conveniences as a key service, underpinning the district’s tourism offering as well as town centre economies.

Eric Seward, deputy leader of NNDC at the public loos on Queen’s Road car park in Fakenham - Credit: NNDC

Eric Seward, Liberal Democrat deputy leader of NNDC, said: “The council believes that public toilets are an essential service, not a luxury. We are maintaining and improving our toilets. We are certainly not in the business of closing them.”

Alternative public conveniences in these towns will remain open throughout the works to provide these new facilities.

Christopher Cushing, leader of the Conservative opposition at NNDC, was on the site during the works.

Christopher Cushing, leader of the opposition at NNDC at the public loos on Queen’s Road car park in Fakenham - Credit: NNDC

He has welcomed the replacement of the toilets: “These toilets have been here for an extremely long time, they are looking very tired and run down.

“It is great to see the investment from the district council. They will provide far greater facilities.”

The council say that many residents and visitors with accessibility requirements plan their trips around the availability of accessible facilities like the changing rooms.

Jeremy Punchard, councillor of the Fakenham ward of Lancaster South, said the town was crying out for the investment as a hotspot for visitors.

“This is much needed for a town of this size. We are a town that supports not only local communities but those coming inland from the coastal resorts," he said.

Once these schemes in Wells and Fakenham are completed and open to the public, works will then commence providing new facilities in North Walsham and Sheringham.