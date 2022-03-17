Council obtain quote to make property 'more cosmetically presentable'

A council is getting repair quotes after an urgent work notice at a "carbuncle" property was not completed in time.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is getting quotes for repair work at 9 Norwich Street, in Fakenham, after an urgent work notice expired in mid-January.

The council is now waiting for final appointments and quotes to carry out repairs.

John Rest, NNDC councillor for Fakenham (South) said: “The work has not been completed in time, so the council has been obtaining quotes so they can make the property more cosmetically presentable, as against to looking like an eyesore.

“This does not mean that the building can be occupied immediately, this is just the next stage.”

A spokesperson for NNDC said: “The council is keen for this matter to be resolved as quickly as possible and we are awaiting final appointment and dates for the works from our preferred contractor.”