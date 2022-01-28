Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Local Council

Urgent work still not completed at 'carbuncle' property

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:52 PM January 28, 2022
The building on Norwich Street, by Newman's yard.

The building in Norwich Street, Fakenham, was issued with a notice of intention to carry out urgent works on October 19. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A council is considering legal action after urgent work at a "carbuncle" property was not carried out as requested. 

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said the owner of 9 Norwich Street, in Fakenham, had failed to comply with an urgent work notice issued in October 2021.

The property remains surrounded by fencing and is covered in cracks. Back in 2019, the road was temporarily shut when the building was declared unsafe.

The crack on the building in Norwich Street in Fakenham.

The crack on the building in Norwich Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

An NNDC spokesman said: “Notices have been served, with the final notice expiring in mid-January.

“No commitment to comply with the urgent works required has been forthcoming.

“The council is committed to securing actions which enable the urgent works required to the listed building. We are taking the state of the building extremely seriously.

“As a result of the disappointing response to the urgent works notice, the council may be engaged in legal proceedings and cannot comment further as we do not wish to prejudice future actions."

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Rob Speck, head of school at Duke of Lancaster in Fakenham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Gallery

New special school opens doors to first students

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Traders in Fakenham are refraining from increasing prices on their products amid soaring inflation rates

Fakenham firms keen to protect customers as rate of inflation soars

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster, from Dereham, was left with severe injuries after a collision on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Lenwade

Cyclist's relief as driver is convicted following traumatic accident

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The medals of Captain Stanley Arthur Blake will be up for auction at James and Sons of Fakenham.

Medals awarded to esteemed military man to go under the hammer

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon