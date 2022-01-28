Urgent work still not completed at 'carbuncle' property

The building in Norwich Street, Fakenham, was issued with a notice of intention to carry out urgent works on October 19. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A council is considering legal action after urgent work at a "carbuncle" property was not carried out as requested.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said the owner of 9 Norwich Street, in Fakenham, had failed to comply with an urgent work notice issued in October 2021.

The property remains surrounded by fencing and is covered in cracks. Back in 2019, the road was temporarily shut when the building was declared unsafe.

The crack on the building in Norwich Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

An NNDC spokesman said: “Notices have been served, with the final notice expiring in mid-January.

“No commitment to comply with the urgent works required has been forthcoming.

“The council is committed to securing actions which enable the urgent works required to the listed building. We are taking the state of the building extremely seriously.

“As a result of the disappointing response to the urgent works notice, the council may be engaged in legal proceedings and cannot comment further as we do not wish to prejudice future actions."