Plans for roundabout at accident blackspot could be lodged 'in next couple of months'

Tom FitzPatrick at the Hempton crossroads, where he hopes a new roundabout will be built. - Credit: Tom FitzPatrick

Plans which would see a roundabout built at an accident blackspot are still being worked on.

The scheme would see a dramatic overhaul of the Dereham Road crossroads at Hempton, near Fakenham.

Proposals published on May 17, 2021, by Norfolk County Council reveal the potential new layout of the junction which would see the current crossroads replaced with a roundabout, new and improved paths and crossings for pedestrians.

Norfolk County Council confirmed that work is still underway on the application for the roundabout.

It is is currently in pre-application discussions with the planning authority and is working on proposals for mitigating the impact on the environment with the plans.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash on the Dereham Road crossroads at Hempton, near Fakenham. - Credit: Google Maps

In the latest accident last week, a motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

Tom FitzPatrick, Norfolk county councillor for the area, has been lobbying for a roundabout for several years.

He said at a Hempton Parish Council meeting he attended after he was first elected in 2013, the need for a roundabout was brought to his attention.

Mr FitzPatrick has been told by people that they do not believe a roundabout is the best option - but he feels the need to be governed by what will avoid deaths.

"I know not everyone agrees with a roundabout, but when it comes to people's safety, I follow the advice of those with specialised knowledge in this field and I am governed by what the experts tell me is the best solution," he said.

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps. - Credit: Google Maps

"I am going to continue to support it - it now needs to go through the planning process.

"A common land application will be put in after agreement is hopefully given by the planning committee. Work could then begin in the spring of 2024.

"We really do need something done at that site and experts say that a roundabout is the best solution in order to make it as safe as possible.

"There have been too many serious accidents over the years with real consequences for those affected.

A plan of the proposed Hempton roundabout. - Credit: Norfolk County Council.

"We just need to do what is necessary in order to avoid a fatality at this place."

It is intended the application will be lodged within the next couple of months to allow it to be decided by the planning committee at its November meeting.

The proposal is for a new four-armed roundabout: