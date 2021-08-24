Active Fakenham excited as they prepare for first event in two years

Published: 1:47 PM August 24, 2021

Ride North Norfolk will take place for the first time since 2019 this weekend. - Credit: Active Fakenham

The chair of a community group is excited to get back into the swing of things as they host their first event in over two years.

Active Fakenham will host Ride North Norfolk on August 29, a selection of sociable cycle rides starting from Fakenham community centre and going through routes from 15 to 72 miles.

Cyclists are encouraged to either pre-book or come along on the day to take part in the event, with each participant receiving refreshments and a medal for their efforts.

Cyclists can ride a number of different routes, from 15 miles to 72. - Credit: Active Fakenham

This will be the group’s first in-person event since their last Ride North Norfolk, back in August 2019.

The chair of the group, Richard Crook is excited to get going again, despite the challenges hosting has given.

“It is quite exciting and it will be good to get back into the swing of things,” he said.

Richard Crook with his dog, Benji. - Credit: Richard Crook

“It has always been a positive event for the town as it attracts people to Fakenham.

“However, it has been challenging with the lack of volunteers.

“We still have people volunteering for us and we have some professional staff and break down cover for the day, but not as many as in the past.

Cyclists taking part in Ride North Norfolk back in 2019. - Credit: Active Fakenham

“People are reluctant to come out for obvious reasons like reducing contact with others and some people have got used to not going out.”

They will not be hosting the 100-mile ride as they do not have the volunteers to do so.

Mr Crook did confirm there would be some changes to the traditional event, with cycling groups being smaller, and reducing contact with others to try and stay as safe as possible.

Cyclists are encouraged to either pre-book or come along on the day to take part in the event, with each participant receiving refreshments and a medal for their efforts. - Credit: Active Fakenham

This was meant to be the group's second event in as many weeks, but they had to cancel last week’s community riverside day amidst weather warnings.

This week is looking a lot better, with nicer weather forecasted for the hopefully 200 plus riders to enjoy their ride.

Once people have completed their cycle, they return to the community centre, where a social event will take place in the garden including food, music and stalls that is open to all.

Riders can start their route from 8am on August 29, with the event expected to run until 4pm.