Stunning drone shots of snowy Fakenham

Published: 1:00 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 1:16 PM February 12, 2021

As the snow melted across the region there was still time for a stunning drone shot of a market town.

James Noble from Fakenham finally had the chance to take his drone out to capture the snowy scene across the entire town.

As Storm Darcy covered Norfolk in a blanket of snow, the 26-year-old headed out in the late afternoon on February 11, to a field a mile out of the market town and took three aerial shots.

James Noble took the drone photos of Fakenham covered in snow - Credit: James Noble

The assistant farm manager said he has been looking into drones for a while, wanting to capture some photos of the scenery and peaceful views. But he said he did not get round to buying one as he had a son recently.

Now, with his first flight with the drone, he took the shots and shared them on Facebook.

Mr Noble said: "I'm glad that so many people appreciate their own town and the scenery around it."