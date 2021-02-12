Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Stunning drone shots of snowy Fakenham

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:00 PM February 12, 2021    Updated: 1:16 PM February 12, 2021
the drone shot of Fakenham

The aerial shot of Fakenham covered in snow. - Credit: James Noble

As the snow melted across the region there was still time for a stunning drone shot of a market town.

James Noble from Fakenham finally had the chance to take his drone out to capture the snowy scene across the entire town.

As Storm Darcy covered Norfolk in a blanket of snow, the 26-year-old headed out in the late afternoon on February 11, to a field a mile out of the market town and took three aerial shots.

a drone shot of a snowy fakenham

James Noble took the drone photos of Fakenham covered in snow - Credit: James Noble

The assistant farm manager said he has been looking into drones for a while, wanting to capture some photos of the scenery and peaceful views. But he said he did not get round to buying one as he had a son recently.

Now, with his first flight with the drone, he took the shots and shared them on Facebook.

Mr Noble said: "I'm glad that so many people appreciate their own town and the scenery around it."

A drone shot of a snowy field

The shot of the Fakenham field where James Noble took the photos - Credit: James Noble

Fakenham News

