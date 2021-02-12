Stunning drone shots of snowy Fakenham
- Credit: James Noble
As the snow melted across the region there was still time for a stunning drone shot of a market town.
James Noble from Fakenham finally had the chance to take his drone out to capture the snowy scene across the entire town.
As Storm Darcy covered Norfolk in a blanket of snow, the 26-year-old headed out in the late afternoon on February 11, to a field a mile out of the market town and took three aerial shots.
The assistant farm manager said he has been looking into drones for a while, wanting to capture some photos of the scenery and peaceful views. But he said he did not get round to buying one as he had a son recently.
Now, with his first flight with the drone, he took the shots and shared them on Facebook.
Mr Noble said: "I'm glad that so many people appreciate their own town and the scenery around it."