Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > Sport

Fakenham announce how fans can watch FA vase match

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:30 AM April 17, 2021   
The match will be their first competitive fixture since December 19, when they knocked Milton Keynes Irish out.

The ghosts return to action on against Binfield and the game will be streamed on Facebook. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Fakenham Football Club has announced how fans can watch their FA vase fixture for free.

The ghosts return to action on April 17 against Binfield in their delayed fourth-round tie. With Covid restrictions in place, fans will not be able to attend the game.

However, fans will be able to hopefully enjoy the 90-minutes and watch the game on the club’s Facebook page, with the game being live-streamed on social media.

Kick-off is 12.30pm, and you can cheer the ghosts on by going here.

The ghosts are preparing for their delayed FA Vase fourth round fixture against Binfield

Fans will be able to watch the game online. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Manager, Andy Cunningham has asked the town to send in messages of support from afar in hopes of making it through to round five.

Good luck Fakenham, let’s keep the Wembley dream alive.

You may also want to watch:

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Punters enjoying The Golden Fleece as lockdown eases.

'Absolutely fantastic' - Wells welcomes back punters as lockdown eases

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The site on Greenway Lane where to development of homes could take place.

Plans for market town homes back on the table

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Jane Lane owns Tittleshall Barns with her husband Gavin.

Holiday lets look forwards to seeing 'happy faces' as lockdown eases

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Ian Bulley, from Fakenham, scooped the £80,000 prize in an online competition

Day of two halves - Footballer wins £80,000 and breaks leg in 24 hours

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus