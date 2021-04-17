Fakenham announce how fans can watch FA vase match

Published: 5:30 AM April 17, 2021

The ghosts return to action on against Binfield and the game will be streamed on Facebook. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Fakenham Football Club has announced how fans can watch their FA vase fixture for free.

The ghosts return to action on April 17 against Binfield in their delayed fourth-round tie. With Covid restrictions in place, fans will not be able to attend the game.

However, fans will be able to hopefully enjoy the 90-minutes and watch the game on the club’s Facebook page, with the game being live-streamed on social media.

Kick-off is 12.30pm, and you can cheer the ghosts on by going here.

Fans will be able to watch the game online. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

Manager, Andy Cunningham has asked the town to send in messages of support from afar in hopes of making it through to round five.

Good luck Fakenham, let’s keep the Wembley dream alive.