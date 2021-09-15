'Exceptional' - Fakenham jewellers thank town for warm welcome

Published: 10:18 AM September 15, 2021

The new owners of J. Metcalf Jewellers in Fakenham, Ross Chapman (left) and Harry Rutter - Credit: Harry Rutter

The new owners of a Fakenham jewellers say the reaction from the town has been exceptional after they reopened the shop.

Ross Chapman, 23, and his partner Harry Rutter, 22, reopened J. Metcalf Jewellers on the Upper Market Place on September 6.

They took it over from previous owner, Nick Bencze, following his retirement.

J. Metcalf Jewellers is now offering watch repairs in the Fakenham shop - Credit: Harry Rutter

The pair, who also own a watch repair workshop in Peterborough, are now replicating the service in Fakenham alongside the sales side of the business.

Mr Chapman said: “The first week has been great, really busy and it’s been fun meeting the people of Fakenham - serving them and replacing their watch batteries.

“It has been exceptional, and far better than we'd expected.

“There have been Dozens of jobs coming in every day and constantly seeing new faces browse the windows.”

Owners of J.Metcalf Jewellers in Fakenham, Ross Chapman, and Harry Rutter. - Credit: Harry Rutter

The new owners were keen to retain the vintage feel of the shop, so decided to make minimal changes when it came to the building's interior.

Inside there has been a reshuffle, while the window display has changed.

The pair are also aiming to raise the firm's profile by boosting its presence on social media.

Already enjoying the new venture, Mr Rutter said Fakenham had been hugely welcoming.

Some of the rings on offer at J. Metcalf Jewellers in Fakenham - Credit: Harry Rutter

“It’s been lovely," he added. "People have come into the shop just to have a chat and meet the both of us – welcoming us into Fakenham.

“We’ve also received lots of nice comments and messages on social media after our first week of being open. It's been really nice and one family even bought us a card.

“Thank you for your warm welcome and please, if you haven't already, come in to say hello and to see what we can do for you.”

It has also been an eventful week, as the business was pressed into action to help a woman with arthritis remove a jammed wedding ring, as well as repair it for her.

Ross Chapman (right), one of the new owners at J. Metcalf Jewellers in Fakenham, with previous owner Nick Bencze - Credit: Harry Rutter

Mr Chapman added: “It's amazing seeing the shop up and running, and slowly getting it to how we want it.

“The long nights in the lead-up to the official opening were all worth it. We’re both extremely happy but equally excited for more developments.”